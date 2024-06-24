Left Menu

Assam Authorities Urge Illegal Settlers to Vacate Government Land

Around 1,500 families, totaling approximately 10,000 people, have been asked to vacate illegally occupied forest and railway land in Assam's Morigaon district. The District Commissioner announced that most have complied with the eviction notice, with some families being granted extra time due to ongoing examinations.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:01 IST
Assam Authorities Urge Illegal Settlers to Vacate Government Land
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Assam's authorities have directed around 1,500 families, constituting nearly 10,000 individuals, to evacuate illegally occupied forest and railway land in the Morigaon district. This decisive step aims to reclaim government land in Silbhanga village, according to District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma highlighted that a formal notice was issued on June 12, demanding the evacuation within 10 days. 'Most families have abided by the notice,' he stated. However, considering children appearing for exams, officials have extended temporary stay arrangements as a humanitarian gesture.

'We aspire to clear the land without resorting to force or demolition,' Sarma emphasized. 'Through constructive dialogue, we achieved nearly 80% compliance, with families already relocating their possessions.' Sarma, along with security forces, ensured the process remained peaceful and devoid of untoward incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024