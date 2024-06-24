Assam Authorities Urge Illegal Settlers to Vacate Government Land

In a significant move, Assam's authorities have directed around 1,500 families, constituting nearly 10,000 individuals, to evacuate illegally occupied forest and railway land in the Morigaon district. This decisive step aims to reclaim government land in Silbhanga village, according to District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma highlighted that a formal notice was issued on June 12, demanding the evacuation within 10 days. 'Most families have abided by the notice,' he stated. However, considering children appearing for exams, officials have extended temporary stay arrangements as a humanitarian gesture.

'We aspire to clear the land without resorting to force or demolition,' Sarma emphasized. 'Through constructive dialogue, we achieved nearly 80% compliance, with families already relocating their possessions.' Sarma, along with security forces, ensured the process remained peaceful and devoid of untoward incidents.

