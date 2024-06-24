Omar Abdullah Criticizes PM Modi Over NEET, Calls for Opposition Unity
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the NEET scandal during the first day of the Parliament session. He urged Modi to focus on the concerns of students affected by the scandal and called for opposition unity on this matter. Other leaders like PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also emphasized the importance of raising this issue in Parliament.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for failing to address the ongoing NEET scandal, choosing instead to attack the opposition on the first day of the Parliament session.
Abdullah stated that while it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister to criticize the opposition, it would have been more appropriate for him to speak about the NEET controversy affecting many young students across India.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti joined the call for Parliamentarians to rise above party lines and address the NEET issue. She expressed concerns about the future of thousands of students who might see their hard work wasted due to these irregularities.
The CBI recently filed an FIR related to alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, prompting calls for more comprehensive investigations. Abdullah also called for a broader amnesty for individuals detained after August 5, 2019, and the release of MP-elect Sheikh Abdul Rashid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
