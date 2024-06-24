Left Menu

Major IAS Reshuffle in Telangana: 44 Bureaucrats Transferred

In its first major reshuffle since taking office, the Congress government in Telangana transferred or reassigned 44 IAS officers. Key appointments include Sandeep Kumar Sultania as Principal Secretary, Finance and D Ronald Rose as Secretary, Energy Department. Additional changes involved key figures in various sectors.

Major IAS Reshuffle in Telangana: 44 Bureaucrats Transferred
In a significant reshuffle, the Congress government in Telangana has reallocated or reassigned 44 IAS officers. This marks its first major set of transfers since assuming office in December last year.

Among the pivotal appointments, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, previously Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj, has been designated as Principal Secretary, Finance. Notably, he will continue to oversee Panchayati Raj until further notice, according to an official Government Order issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari.

Other notable changes include D Ronald Rose, who transitions from Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to Secretary of the Energy department. Meanwhile, Amrapali Kata, currently Joint Metropolitan Commissioner at Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), is now placed in Full Additional Charge as GHMC Commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

