India Condemns Terror Glorification in Canada on Kanishka Bombing Anniversary

India has labeled the frequent acts glorifying militancy in Canada as 'deplorable' and emphasized that no government should ignore the threat of terrorism for political gains.

On the 39th anniversary of the 1985 Kanishka bombing, which killed 329 people, mostly Canadians of Indian descent, the Indian High Commission stated that terrorism knows 'no borders, nationality, or race.'

High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma stressed that governments and international organizations must work together to dismantle terrorist networks and counter their ideologies. The remarks come amid strained relations between Canada and India following allegations about Indian agents' involvement in a killing last year.

