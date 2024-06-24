Swimming Coach Arrested in Thane for Assault on Minor

A 42-year-old swimming coach has been apprehended in Thane for allegedly inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl. The accused, Mangesh Desle, was reportedly coaching the girl when the incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, Desle touched her daughter's private parts during the swimming session. Following the complaint, police took swift action and arrested Desle under sections 354 and 354-A of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police are continuing their investigation to gather further evidence and ensure justice for the young victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)