Swimming Coach Arrested in Thane for Assault on Minor

A 42-year-old swimming coach, Mangesh Desle, has been arrested in Thane for allegedly touching a 10-year-old girl inappropriately at a housing society's swimming pool. The incident occurred during a coaching session, and the mother of the victim lodged a complaint leading to his arrest under relevant IPC and POCSO sections.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:37 IST
Swimming Coach Arrested in Thane for Assault on Minor
A 42-year-old swimming coach has been apprehended in Thane for allegedly inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl. The accused, Mangesh Desle, was reportedly coaching the girl when the incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, Desle touched her daughter's private parts during the swimming session. Following the complaint, police took swift action and arrested Desle under sections 354 and 354-A of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police are continuing their investigation to gather further evidence and ensure justice for the young victim.

