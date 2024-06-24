Left Menu

UNRWA Chief Urges Global Resistance Against Israel's Efforts to End Agency

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini has called for international resistance against Israel's attempts to disband the Palestinian refugee agency. Lazzarini emphasized that Israel's dismissal of UNRWA could threaten the broader multilateral system supported by numerous UN Member States.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:14 IST
The head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) on Monday called to push back against efforts by Israel to have the organisation disbanded.

"Israel has long been critical of the agency's mandate. But it now seeks to end UNRWA's operations, dismissing the agency's status as a United Nations entity supported by an overwhelming majority of Member States," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said at a meeting of the agency's advisory commission.

"If we do not push back, other UN entities and international organizations will be next, further undermining our multilateral system."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

