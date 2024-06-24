Supreme Court Grants Arrest Protection to Odisha Bureaucrat in Money Laundering Case

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Monday extended protection from arrest to Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Bijay Ketan Sahoo amidst allegations of money laundering.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Rajesh Bindal granted this relief, stipulating Sahoo's mandatory appearance before the special court.

The apex court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate and scheduled the next hearing for July 29. Previously, the Orissa High Court had denied Sahoo anticipatory bail due to a prima facie case against him.

