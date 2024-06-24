Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Arrest Protection to Odisha Bureaucrat in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court has granted protection from arrest to Odisha Administrative Service officer Bijay Ketan Sahoo in a money laundering case. Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Rajesh Bindal provided relief under the condition of court appearance. The matter, linked to disproportionate assets, will be heard on July 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Monday extended protection from arrest to Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Bijay Ketan Sahoo amidst allegations of money laundering.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Rajesh Bindal granted this relief, stipulating Sahoo's mandatory appearance before the special court.

The apex court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate and scheduled the next hearing for July 29. Previously, the Orissa High Court had denied Sahoo anticipatory bail due to a prima facie case against him.

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

