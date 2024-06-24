ED Arrests Key Mastermind in JKSSB Sub-Inspector Exam Leak Scandal
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Yatin Yadav, the alleged mastermind behind the 2022 JKSSB sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak. Yadav, arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Jammu, allegedly orchestrated a complex scheme to leak the exam paper in exchange for hefty payments, later funneled into his accounts.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday apprehended Yatin Yadav, the purported mastermind behind the 2022 JKSSB sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak, as part of an extensive money-laundering investigation.
Yadav, suspected of being a prominent tout, was detained in Jammu under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is accused of employing a meticulously orchestrated scheme involving additional touts across Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to leak the sub-inspector exam paper for payments ranging between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
This development is set against a backdrop of growing allegations of irregularities in national examinations such as NEET-UG and UGC-NET, which have prompted the Centre to initiate CBI investigations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Denies Delay in CBI Probe of Student Death
Supreme Court Defers Hearing on AAP MLA's Money Laundering Case
Husband of Rajasthan Additional SP Arrested in Recruitment Paper Leak Case
Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Resigns Amid Money Laundering Controversy
SC seeks response of National Testing Agency on plea seeking fresh NEET-UG, 2024 on grounds of 'paper leak', other 'malpractices'.