ED Arrests Key Mastermind in JKSSB Sub-Inspector Exam Leak Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Yatin Yadav, the alleged mastermind behind the 2022 JKSSB sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak. Yadav, arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Jammu, allegedly orchestrated a complex scheme to leak the exam paper in exchange for hefty payments, later funneled into his accounts.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:42 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday apprehended Yatin Yadav, the purported mastermind behind the 2022 JKSSB sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak, as part of an extensive money-laundering investigation.

Yadav, suspected of being a prominent tout, was detained in Jammu under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is accused of employing a meticulously orchestrated scheme involving additional touts across Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to leak the sub-inspector exam paper for payments ranging between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

This development is set against a backdrop of growing allegations of irregularities in national examinations such as NEET-UG and UGC-NET, which have prompted the Centre to initiate CBI investigations.

