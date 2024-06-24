Late-Night Commotion: Police Fire in Air as Theft Suspect Attacks
In Saidabad, police fired a warning shot after a theft suspect attacked them with stones during a routine patrol in the early hours of Monday. The suspect fled, but authorities continue to pursue him, revealing his criminal history and involvement in theft cases.
In the early hours of Monday in Saidabad, law enforcement officials faced a dramatic encounter when a theft suspect attacked them with stones. During a routine patrol, police came across a suspicious individual and attempted to question him. In response, the suspect began pelting the officers with stones.
One officer, acting in self-defense, discharged a warning shot into the air. Despite the efforts to apprehend him, the assailant managed to flee the scene, authorities reported.
Investigations have since revealed that the suspect has a past criminal record and is known to be involved in multiple theft cases. Efforts to locate and arrest the individual are ongoing.
