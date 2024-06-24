Left Menu

Late-Night Commotion: Police Fire in Air as Theft Suspect Attacks

In Saidabad, police fired a warning shot after a theft suspect attacked them with stones during a routine patrol in the early hours of Monday. The suspect fled, but authorities continue to pursue him, revealing his criminal history and involvement in theft cases.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:49 IST
Late-Night Commotion: Police Fire in Air as Theft Suspect Attacks
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Monday in Saidabad, law enforcement officials faced a dramatic encounter when a theft suspect attacked them with stones. During a routine patrol, police came across a suspicious individual and attempted to question him. In response, the suspect began pelting the officers with stones.

One officer, acting in self-defense, discharged a warning shot into the air. Despite the efforts to apprehend him, the assailant managed to flee the scene, authorities reported.

Investigations have since revealed that the suspect has a past criminal record and is known to be involved in multiple theft cases. Efforts to locate and arrest the individual are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024