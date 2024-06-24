Late-Night Commotion: Police Fire in Air as Theft Suspect Attacks

In the early hours of Monday in Saidabad, law enforcement officials faced a dramatic encounter when a theft suspect attacked them with stones. During a routine patrol, police came across a suspicious individual and attempted to question him. In response, the suspect began pelting the officers with stones.

One officer, acting in self-defense, discharged a warning shot into the air. Despite the efforts to apprehend him, the assailant managed to flee the scene, authorities reported.

Investigations have since revealed that the suspect has a past criminal record and is known to be involved in multiple theft cases. Efforts to locate and arrest the individual are ongoing.

