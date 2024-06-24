Superspy Tapan Kumar Deka Gets One-Year Extension as IB Chief
Tapan Kumar Deka, known for his expertise in terrorism and radicalisation cases, received a one-year extension as Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief until June 2025. The 1988-batch IPS officer from Himachal Pradesh has been instrumental in several high-profile operations, including the 26/11 Mumbai attack response and handling the volatile situation in Assam after the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Tapan Kumar Deka, widely recognized as the 'superspy' with impressive skills in tackling terrorism and radicalisation cases, has been granted a one-year extension as the chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).
The extension, effective until June 2025, was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An IPS officer of the 1988 batch from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Deka's extension is a significant move in the intelligence community.
Deka has spent over two decades heading the operations wing of the IB. He played a crucial role during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and has been pivotal in quelling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and handling insurgent activities in the Northeast.
