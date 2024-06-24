Left Menu

India-Bangladesh Border Forces Pledge Enhanced Cooperation

Border defence forces of India and Bangladesh have committed to enhancing cooperation to tackle border crimes. During the annual coordination conference, both sides agreed to address security challenges, curb smuggling, and ensure better border management. A Joint Record of Discussion was signed to formalize their shared goals.

In a bid to fortify security along their shared boundary, border defence forces of India and Bangladesh resolved on Monday to heighten bilateral cooperation, officials confirmed.

Discussions between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) progressed on the third day of their annual coordination conference, emphasizing a mutual commitment to peace and security.

A BSF official noted, "Both sides have resolved to jointly address security challenges along the India-Bangladesh border." The Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) signed during the meet highlighted issues such as attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi miscreants, weapon snatching attempts, and infiltration concerns.

The forces concurred on effective measures to combat transnational crimes and agreed to intensify efforts to curb wildlife, cattle, drugs, and fake currency smuggling. The conference highlighted the importance of coordinated patrols and real-time intelligence sharing for improved border management.

The Indian delegation, led by Ayush Mani Tiwari, IG, BSF South Bengal Frontier, engaged in talks with the Bangladeshi delegation, headed by Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed, ADG, Region Commander, South Western Region, Jessore.

