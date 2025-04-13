Inside the Daring BSF Operation: The Fall of Gazi Baba

The daring 2003 BSF operation in Jammu and Kashmir led to the elimination of dreaded terrorist Gazi Baba, severely weakening Jaish-e-Mohammed. The mission was executed with precision, marking a significant achievement for the Border Security Force against militancy.

Scheduled for release, the film 'Ground Zero' captures the courage of BSF officers who played crucial roles in this high-stakes operation. Actor Emraan Hashmi portrays officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who spearheaded the mission now etched into BSF's history for its strategic brilliance.

The fallout from the operation was a substantial blow to militancy in the region, with the Jaish-e-Mohammed reduced to an 'army without generals.' The operation drew accolades from political leaders, underscoring its importance in India's counter-terrorism efforts.

