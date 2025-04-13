Inside the Daring BSF Operation: The Fall of Gazi Baba
The 2003 BSF operation in Jammu and Kashmir killed terrorist Gazi Baba, crippling Jaish-e-Mohammed. This mission, now a film, showcased BSF's valor, earning them numerous medals. It highlighted the force's intelligence skills and was a significant blow to militancy, drawing praise from Indian leaders.
- Country:
- India
The daring 2003 BSF operation in Jammu and Kashmir led to the elimination of dreaded terrorist Gazi Baba, severely weakening Jaish-e-Mohammed. The mission was executed with precision, marking a significant achievement for the Border Security Force against militancy.
Scheduled for release, the film 'Ground Zero' captures the courage of BSF officers who played crucial roles in this high-stakes operation. Actor Emraan Hashmi portrays officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who spearheaded the mission now etched into BSF's history for its strategic brilliance.
The fallout from the operation was a substantial blow to militancy in the region, with the Jaish-e-Mohammed reduced to an 'army without generals.' The operation drew accolades from political leaders, underscoring its importance in India's counter-terrorism efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- Gazi Baba
- Jaish-e-Mohammed
- Ground Zero
- Emraan Hashmi
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- terrorism
- India
- film
ALSO READ
Bollywood's 'Sikandar' Returns Cinema Magic to Kashmir
Kashmir's Eid Markets Witness Sluggish Sales Amid Economic Distress
Sikandar Lights Up the Big Screen in Kashmir: A Cinematic Revival
Jammu and Kashmir Implements GLOF Early Warning System in Himalayan Lakes
IIM Jammu Achieves Landmark International Accreditation