Left Menu

Inside the Daring BSF Operation: The Fall of Gazi Baba

The 2003 BSF operation in Jammu and Kashmir killed terrorist Gazi Baba, crippling Jaish-e-Mohammed. This mission, now a film, showcased BSF's valor, earning them numerous medals. It highlighted the force's intelligence skills and was a significant blow to militancy, drawing praise from Indian leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 12:52 IST
Inside the Daring BSF Operation: The Fall of Gazi Baba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The daring 2003 BSF operation in Jammu and Kashmir led to the elimination of dreaded terrorist Gazi Baba, severely weakening Jaish-e-Mohammed. The mission was executed with precision, marking a significant achievement for the Border Security Force against militancy.

Scheduled for release, the film 'Ground Zero' captures the courage of BSF officers who played crucial roles in this high-stakes operation. Actor Emraan Hashmi portrays officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who spearheaded the mission now etched into BSF's history for its strategic brilliance.

The fallout from the operation was a substantial blow to militancy in the region, with the Jaish-e-Mohammed reduced to an 'army without generals.' The operation drew accolades from political leaders, underscoring its importance in India's counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025