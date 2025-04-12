Major Liquor Bust in Palamu District Uncovers Smuggling Network
Police in Palamu, Jharkhand, have seized a large consignment of foreign liquor being smuggled from Goa to Bhutan, arresting the truck driver involved. The bust came after a tip-off led to intercepting a UP-registered vehicle carrying 1,44,000 bottles across state borders.
The police in Palamu district of Jharkhand carried out a significant operation, intercepting a truck and seizing a massive haul of illicit foreign liquor on Friday. The 1,200 cartons, amounting to 1,44,000 bottles, were on a smuggling route from Goa to Bhutan.
Officials from the Chainpur police acted swiftly on a tip-off, stopping a truck registered in Uttar Pradesh at Mangardaha Ghati. The truck's driver, Jitendra Yadav, 28, from Azamgarh, failed to present any valid documentation for the liquor consignment and was subsequently arrested.
The police are currently searching for two associates, hailing from Bihar's Gaya and Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, believed to be connected to this smuggling network. This operation highlights the ongoing battle against illegal liquor trafficking in the region.
