International Task Force to Tackle Gang Violence in Haiti Arrives

The U.S. State Department on Monday said the first contingent of an international force assigned to a mission to tackle rampant gang violence in Haiti will arrive in Port-au-Prince this week, with departure from Kenya set for Tuesday.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Washington hopes the arrival of the personnel will help improve security, particularly with respect to access to humanitarian aid and core economic activity.

