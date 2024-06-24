Left Menu

International Task Force to Tackle Gang Violence in Haiti Arrives

The U.S. State Department announced that the first group of an international force tasked with combating gang violence will arrive in Port-au-Prince this week. Departing from Kenya on Tuesday, the personnel aim to enhance security, ensuring better access to humanitarian aid and facilitating core economic activities.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:31 IST
International Task Force to Tackle Gang Violence in Haiti Arrives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Monday said the first contingent of an international force assigned to a mission to tackle rampant gang violence in Haiti will arrive in Port-au-Prince this week, with departure from Kenya set for Tuesday.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Washington hopes the arrival of the personnel will help improve security, particularly with respect to access to humanitarian aid and core economic activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024