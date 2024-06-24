International Task Force to Tackle Gang Violence in Haiti Arrives
The U.S. State Department announced that the first group of an international force tasked with combating gang violence will arrive in Port-au-Prince this week. Departing from Kenya on Tuesday, the personnel aim to enhance security, ensuring better access to humanitarian aid and facilitating core economic activities.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:31 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday said the first contingent of an international force assigned to a mission to tackle rampant gang violence in Haiti will arrive in Port-au-Prince this week, with departure from Kenya set for Tuesday.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Washington hopes the arrival of the personnel will help improve security, particularly with respect to access to humanitarian aid and core economic activity.
