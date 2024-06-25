Sen. Bob Menendez Faces Trial for Bribery and Foreign Agent Charges: Staff Shares 'Weird' Planning Incidents

In a dramatic turn at the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, a senior Senate staffer outlined unusual and 'weird' planning arrangements for the senator's 2021 trip to Egypt and Qatar. These details emerged as part of the government's case, which alleges Menendez accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for political favors.

Arkin, a key witness, testified that Menendez directed that Egypt be included in the travel agenda, deviating from standard State Department procedures. She described irregular interactions with the Egyptian embassy, noting that such planning typically involved U.S. authorities.

In her testimony, Arkin recounted an incident where Menendez became upset over claims that Arkin had misrepresented his intentions to Egyptian officials. Menendez, who pleaded not guilty, faces multiple serious charges, including acting as a foreign agent for Egypt.

