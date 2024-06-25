Rajkot Bandh: Market Standstill as City Remembers Fire Tragedy

Main markets in Rajkot, Gujarat wore a deserted look as the city observed a bandh marking one month since the fire tragedy that claimed 27 lives. The tragedy, which struck a game zone on May 25, triggered the closure of schools, colleges, and commercial establishments in solidarity.

The opposition Congress called for the 'Rajkot bandh,' pushing for higher compensation and justice for the victims' families. Various commercial associations supported the cause by shutting down businesses for the day.

Police were deployed extensively, and patrolling was intensified to avoid any incidents. Congress leaders, including MLA Jignesh Mevani and state president Shaktisinh Gohil, expressed gratitude to businessmen for their support. Family members of the victims joined the appeal for a bandh, with some relatives discussing their plight with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi via video conference.

The state government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to probe the incident, having arrested 15 individuals so far. On June 15, Congress workers protested outside the city police commissioner's office, emphasizing the need for justice and systemic reform.

