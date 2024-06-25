Left Menu

Knife Attack at School Bus Stop in Suzhou: Suspect Detained, Japanese Nationals Urged for Caution

A suspect was detained in Suzhou, China, after a knife attack at a school bus stop injured three people, including a Japanese woman and her child. The assailant also seriously injured a Chinese woman who tried to intervene. The incident has prompted the Japanese Embassy to caution its nationals.

A suspect was detained in Suzhou, China, following a knife attack that took place at a school bus stop, resulting in injuries to three individuals, including a Japanese woman and her child. This information was confirmed on Tuesday by a spokesman for the Japanese Embassy, who chose to remain anonymous due to embassy policies.

The attack occurred when the suspect stabbed the woman and her child at a bus stop designated for a Japanese school. During the altercation, a Chinese woman on the bus sustained serious injuries while attempting to prevent the assailant from boarding. The attacker was apprehended at the scene by authorities following the incident, which unfolded on Monday afternoon in the tech hub and historic canal city of Suzhou, located near Shanghai.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the incident as regrettable and assured that China would continue to implement effective measures to protect the safety of all foreigners in the country. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and an investigation is ongoing. In an advisory email, the Japanese Embassy urged Japanese nationals in China to exercise caution, highlighting that similar stabbing incidents have occurred in public places, including parks, schools, and subways, across the country.

