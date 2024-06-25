Left Menu

Biden's Landmark Gun Safety Law: Strides and Struggles

Over 500 individuals, some linked to crime rings, have been charged under President Biden's gun safety law. Enhanced background checks prevented around 800 firearm sales to under-21s. Fourteen states are leveraging funds to improve red flag laws, and USD 85 million supports school mental health initiatives. Biden pushes for stricter background checks.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:07 IST
Over 500 individuals, including those tied to transnational cartels and organized crime, have been charged under the groundbreaking gun safety legislation signed by President Joe Biden two years ago. The White House report, obtained by The Associated Press, reveals that enhanced background checks have thwarted roughly 800 firearm sales to individuals under 21 who are otherwise prohibited.

The report highlights 14 states utilizing funds from the legislation to enhance red flag laws, which enable law enforcement to remove weapons from people in crisis but are often underutilized. Additionally, USD 85 million has been awarded to 125 school districts in 18 states to identify and help students needing mental health care.

President Biden lauds the law's achievements, though he insists more stringent measures are necessary, including stricter background checks and an assault weapons ban. In contrast, Donald Trump has committed to opposing new gun regulations if elected, as he garners support from the National Rifle Association. The issue remains contentious with implications for the upcoming election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

