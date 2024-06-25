Ukraine Begins EU Accession Talks: A European Dream Closer to Reality

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the official start of the EU accession negotiations with his country saying that the European project was only truly complete with Ukraine as its part.

"As of today, we have full confidence – Ukraine will definitely become a full member of the European Union," he said in a video address from Kyiv published on his Telegram channel.

