Ukraine Begins EU Accession Talks: A European Dream Closer to Reality
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy celebrated the commencement of EU accession negotiations for Ukraine, declaring in a video address that Ukraine's future as a full member of the European Union is now a certainty. He emphasized that the European project is incomplete without Ukraine's inclusion.
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:07 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the official start of the EU accession negotiations with his country saying that the European project was only truly complete with Ukraine as its part.
"As of today, we have full confidence – Ukraine will definitely become a full member of the European Union," he said in a video address from Kyiv published on his Telegram channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Initiates Major Organizational Overhaul: Fresh Membership Drive and Leadership Elections On the Horizon
Hamas Responds to US-Backed Cease-Fire Proposal in Gaza: Tense Negotiations Continue
BJP Gears Up for Organizational Shakeup with New Membership Drive
BJP Gears Up for Organisational Overhaul Amid Membership Drive
NCP Pune unit demands Rajya Sabha membership for Sunetra Pawar