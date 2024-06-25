Left Menu

Ukraine Begins EU Accession Talks: A European Dream Closer to Reality

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy celebrated the commencement of EU accession negotiations for Ukraine, declaring in a video address that Ukraine's future as a full member of the European Union is now a certainty. He emphasized that the European project is incomplete without Ukraine's inclusion.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:07 IST
"As of today, we have full confidence – Ukraine will definitely become a full member of the European Union," he said in a video address from Kyiv published on his Telegram channel.

