Suspended for Administrative Lapses: IPS Officer Quaiser Khalid Under Scrutiny

The Maharashtra Government has suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid for authorizing a hoarding that collapsed and claimed 17 lives, without necessary approvals. Investigations have revealed administrative lapses and potential financial misconduct linked to the incident.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:42 IST
Quaiser Khalid
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid following a tragic incident involving a hoarding collapse that resulted in 17 fatalities. The hoarding, which collapsed during adverse weather conditions, was erected without the requisite approval from the DGP office.

The state's Home Department specified that Khalid, serving as the Government Railway Police commissioner at the time, sanctioned the hoarding without adhering to mandated procedures. Moreover, the hoarding's dimensions significantly deviated from permissible standards.

Emerging reports suggest a thorough investigation into financial transactions involving the hoarding's owning company and associates linked to Khalid. Preliminary findings have pinpointed severe administrative oversights and misconduct in the hoarding's approval process.

Pending further inquiries, Khalid has been suspended under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. He will receive allowances per Rule 4 of the same legislation but must not engage in other employment or leave the station without explicit permission.

