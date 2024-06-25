Suspended for Administrative Lapses: IPS Officer Quaiser Khalid Under Scrutiny

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid following a tragic incident involving a hoarding collapse that resulted in 17 fatalities. The hoarding, which collapsed during adverse weather conditions, was erected without the requisite approval from the DGP office.

The state's Home Department specified that Khalid, serving as the Government Railway Police commissioner at the time, sanctioned the hoarding without adhering to mandated procedures. Moreover, the hoarding's dimensions significantly deviated from permissible standards.

Emerging reports suggest a thorough investigation into financial transactions involving the hoarding's owning company and associates linked to Khalid. Preliminary findings have pinpointed severe administrative oversights and misconduct in the hoarding's approval process.

Pending further inquiries, Khalid has been suspended under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. He will receive allowances per Rule 4 of the same legislation but must not engage in other employment or leave the station without explicit permission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)