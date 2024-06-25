Left Menu

Second Sodomy Case Hits JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna faces a second sodomy allegation at Holenarasipura police station. The complaint was filed by his close aide. Revanna, arrested earlier, faces fresh judicial processes. A senior police officer confirmed the ongoing registration of the second FIR. Suraj belongs to a notable political family.

PTI | Hassan | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:50 IST
JD(S) Member of Legislative Council Suraj Revanna has been booked in a second sodomy case, filed at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district. The latest complaint was lodged by one of his close aides, marking a new chapter in the ongoing scandal.

Previously, Revanna was arrested and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody over similar charges. On Monday, the court changed his remand to eight days of police custody. 'The process of registering the second FIR is on against Suraj Revanna,' a senior police officer from Hassan informed PTI.

Suraj, a medical doctor, is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda. His elder brother, Prajwal Revanna, is also facing legal troubles for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women. This tarnishes the family's prominent political standing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

