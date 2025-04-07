Left Menu

India and Nepal's Supreme Courts Forge Path for Judicial Collaboration

The Supreme Courts of India and Nepal have signed an MoU to enhance judicial cooperation, focusing on sharing information and technology to strengthen relations and judicial processes. A joint working group will also be formed to implement plans and foster interaction among judiciary members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:41 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Supreme Court of Nepal to enhance judicial collaboration between the two nations. The agreement was inked on Monday in the esteemed presence of Nepal's Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and India's Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Fueled by the existing cordiality between the countries, the MoU seeks to bolster cooperation among the judiciaries. It emphasizes mutual exchange of information related to legal advancements and encourages interactions among judges through exchange programs and training sessions, as outlined in a statement from the apex court.

Highlighting the role of technology in streamlining court processes and improving stakeholder services, the MoU also focuses on sharing technological insights. A Joint Working Group will be established, comprising officials from both judiciaries, to develop and implement plans for strengthening judicial collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

