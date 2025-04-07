Major Drug and Arms Bust in Pratapgarh: Fardeen Khan Pathan Arrested

In a significant crackdown, Rajasthan police executed a successful raid at a poultry farm in Pratapgarh district, seizing over 1.65 kg of MD drugs and 3.33 kg of crystal powder used in drug production, along with three firearms and 161 live cartridges.

The operation led to the arrest of 25-year-old drug smuggler Fardeen Khan Pathan on Sunday. The seized contraband and arms are valued at around Rs 5 crore, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Bansal.

The police acted on a tip-off, conducting a thorough search at the location under Arnod police station jurisdiction. The investigation continues with Pathan's interrogation. A case has been registered following the significant bust.

