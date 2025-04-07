Major Drug and Arms Bust in Pratapgarh: Fardeen Khan Pathan Arrested
Rajasthan police seized a significant quantity of drugs and firearms during a raid at a Pratapgarh poultry farm, apprehending Fardeen Khan Pathan. Over 1.65 kg of MD, 3.33 kg of crystal powder, three firearms, and 161 live cartridges were confiscated, with the haul valued at Rs 5 crore. A case is registered.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Rajasthan police executed a successful raid at a poultry farm in Pratapgarh district, seizing over 1.65 kg of MD drugs and 3.33 kg of crystal powder used in drug production, along with three firearms and 161 live cartridges.
The operation led to the arrest of 25-year-old drug smuggler Fardeen Khan Pathan on Sunday. The seized contraband and arms are valued at around Rs 5 crore, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar Bansal.
The police acted on a tip-off, conducting a thorough search at the location under Arnod police station jurisdiction. The investigation continues with Pathan's interrogation. A case has been registered following the significant bust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terrorist Hideout Discovered in Doda: Ammunition Seized
Forged Iraqi Papers Used by Seized Iranian Oil Tankers
CBI Cracks Down on Turtle Trafficking: 65 Endangered Turtles Seized
Odisha Police Crackdown on Cattle Smuggling: Seven Arrested, 87 Animals Seized
Bipartisan Push to Utilize Seized Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine