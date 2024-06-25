Israel Supreme Court Mandates Draft for Ultra-Orthodox Men Amidst Wartime Tensions
Israel's Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that ultra-Orthodox men must be drafted for compulsory military service, ending a decades-long exemption. This historic decision could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government as Israel continues its conflict in Gaza. The ruling addresses long-standing criticisms of inequality in military service obligations.
Israel's Supreme Court has delivered a seismic ruling, demanding the compulsory drafting of ultra-Orthodox men into military service, a decision that could unravel the very fabric of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza.
This landmark judgement effectively dismantles a decades-old exemption system that allowed ultra-Orthodox men to forego military service, a privilege not extended to Israel's secular Jewish majority. The arrangement has long been criticized as discriminatory.
With political repercussions looming, Netanyahu faces the daunting task of navigating a coalition threatening to crumble. Ultra-Orthodox parties, stalwart allies, decry the ruling, warning it could fracture Israeli society, a sentiment echoed as Israel grapples with the labor demands of wartime mobilization.
