Bombay HC Quashes Remand of Teen in Pune Porsche Accident

In a landmark decision, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the immediate release of a 17-year-old boy involved in the horrific Porsche car accident in Pune. Declaring his remand to an observation home as illegal, the court emphasized the importance of implementing juvenile laws in full measure.

The teenager, initially granted bail shortly after the fatal crash on May 19, had been sent to the observation home three days later amid widespread public outcry. The court underscored that justice should be paramount, irrespective of public uproar, and the rule of law must prevail.

The court's order came following a petition filed by the boy's paternal aunt, who argued his detainment was unlawful. The court criticized law enforcement for succumbing to public pressure and reaffirmed that the accused, being a minor, must receive the same legal treatment as any other child in conflict with the law.

