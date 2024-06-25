Left Menu

Bombay HC Quashes Remand of Teen in Pune Porsche Accident

The Bombay High Court has ordered the immediate release of a 17-year-old boy involved in the fatal Porsche accident in Pune, declaring his detention illegal. The court emphasized that justice must prevail regardless of the public outcry. The boy was granted bail hours after the incident but was later remanded to an observation home.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:31 IST
Bombay HC Quashes Remand of Teen in Pune Porsche Accident
boy
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the immediate release of a 17-year-old boy involved in the horrific Porsche car accident in Pune. Declaring his remand to an observation home as illegal, the court emphasized the importance of implementing juvenile laws in full measure.

The teenager, initially granted bail shortly after the fatal crash on May 19, had been sent to the observation home three days later amid widespread public outcry. The court underscored that justice should be paramount, irrespective of public uproar, and the rule of law must prevail.

The court's order came following a petition filed by the boy's paternal aunt, who argued his detainment was unlawful. The court criticized law enforcement for succumbing to public pressure and reaffirmed that the accused, being a minor, must receive the same legal treatment as any other child in conflict with the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024