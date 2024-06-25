Valdecy Urquiza Poised to Become First Non-Western Interpol Chief

In a landmark decision, Brazilian police official Valdecy Urquiza received a pivotal vote of confidence on Tuesday, positioning him to potentially become the first non-Western head of Interpol. Selected as the preferred candidate by Interpol's executive committee, Urquiza, 43, currently serves as Interpol's vice president for the Americas.

The final decision will rest with Interpol's general assembly, set to convene in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 7. Historically, the assembly adheres closely to the committee's recommendations for the secretary-general role, a critical position responsible for the organisation's daily operations. Outgoing Secretary-General Jürgen Stock of Germany, ineligible for a third term, has held the post since 2014.

With 196 member countries, Interpol marks its centennial as an international body dedicated to facilitating communication among national police forces, tackling issues like counterterrorism, financial crimes, child pornography, cybercrime, and organized crime. Urquiza's background, which includes degrees in law and public administration and graduation from the FBI National Academy, equips him for this pivotal role.

