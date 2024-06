Judge Reviews Case of Former Gang Leader in Tupac Shakur's Murder

A Nevada judge has delayed her decision on whether to release Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, a former Los Angeles gang leader, to house arrest ahead of his upcoming murder trial regarding Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing. The judge, Carli Kierny, expressed doubts about Davis's financial means to meet the $750,000 bond.

Judge Kierny announced that she would issue a decision later after reviewing Davis's financial records, stating, 'I don't really see where the money is coming from.' This comes after an earlier arrest in September made Davis the only person ever charged in Shakur's high-profile murder case, which has intrigued the public for 27 years.

Prosecutors claim Shakur's murder resulted from East Coast-West Coast gang rivalry. Davis's trial is scheduled for November 4. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment. Prosecutors assert strong evidence against Davis based on his own media and police interviews since 2008.

