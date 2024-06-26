Bombay High Court Upholds College Ban on Hijab and Burka

The Bombay High Court has affirmed a city college's controversial ban on wearing hijab, burka, and naqab within its premises.

A division bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil ruled on Wednesday, dismissing a petition by nine students who argued the ban violated their fundamental rights to religious practice, privacy, and choice.

The directive, issued by Chembur Trombay Education Society's NG Acharya and DK Marathe College, attracted opposition from students who described it as arbitrary and unreasonable. However, the college maintained that the ban was implemented as a uniform disciplinary action, not aimed at any specific religious community.

