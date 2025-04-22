Supreme Court to Tackle Religious Rights in LGBT Storybook Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to hear arguments on an appeal by Maryland parents seeking to exempt their elementary school children from classes featuring LGBT characters. The parents, including those from Muslim, Roman Catholic, and Ukrainian Orthodox backgrounds, assert this policy breaches their religious rights under the First Amendment.

Montgomery County School District commenced using storybooks depicting LGBT characters in 2022 to reflect the area's diverse families. While sex education opt-outs remain, the school revised its policy to prevent opt-outs from these specific narratives, sparking this legal battle now before the nation's highest court.

Represented by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, the parents argue the books endorse 'transgender ideology.' Meanwhile, the district and advocacy groups assert that mere exposure to such content does not infringe on religious freedoms. A Supreme Court decision is anticipated by June.

