Man Arrested for Harassment of British Politicians and Journalists
A man has been arrested in connection with an operation targeting British politicians and journalists with unsolicited messages. The Met’s Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team is conducting the investigation. The man is suspected of harassment and offences under the Online Safety Act, and currently remains in custody.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A man has been arrested in connection with an operation that targeted British politicians and journalists working in parliament with unsolicited and flirtatious messages, police said on Wednesday. "A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and committing offences under the Online Safety Act. He was taken into custody where he remains," London's Metropolitan Police (Met) said in a statement.
"The arrest relates to an investigation being carried out by the Met's Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team following reports of unsolicited messages sent to MPs and others. The investigation remains ongoing." One lawmaker resigned from the governing Conservative Party in April after admitting he had he replied to the messages with intimate photos and then handed over the phone numbers of colleagues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha: Newly elected MPs, MLAs express happiness on winning polls, pledge to work for constituency's development
In footballing terms, 'wall of defenders' is now bigger, much more robust with over 230 INDIA bloc MPs in Lok Sabha: Gaurav Gogoi tells PTI.
Noida Metro Revamps: Convenience Stores and Network Expansion to Boost Connectivity
Euro Slumps on Political Woes as Dollar Strengthens Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
Delhi Gears Up for Kanwar Yatra with Special Camps and Facilities