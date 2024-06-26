Left Menu

Man Arrested for Harassment of British Politicians and Journalists

A man has been arrested in connection with an operation targeting British politicians and journalists with unsolicited messages. The Met’s Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team is conducting the investigation. The man is suspected of harassment and offences under the Online Safety Act, and currently remains in custody.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:51 IST
Man Arrested for Harassment of British Politicians and Journalists
man
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man has been arrested in connection with an operation that targeted British politicians and journalists working in parliament with unsolicited and flirtatious messages, police said on Wednesday. "A man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and committing offences under the Online Safety Act. He was taken into custody where he remains," London's Metropolitan Police (Met) said in a statement.

"The arrest relates to an investigation being carried out by the Met's Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team following reports of unsolicited messages sent to MPs and others. The investigation remains ongoing." One lawmaker resigned from the governing Conservative Party in April after admitting he had he replied to the messages with intimate photos and then handed over the phone numbers of colleagues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024