Left Menu

UN Expert Warns of Threats to Judicial Independence and Democracy

Satterthwaite's report presents a comprehensive taxonomy of government strategies aimed at exerting influence over judicial systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:19 IST
UN Expert Warns of Threats to Judicial Independence and Democracy
Satterthwaite's report presents a comprehensive taxonomy of government strategies aimed at exerting influence over judicial systems. Image Credit:

Today, a United Nations expert issued a stark warning regarding the escalating threats to independent justice systems, highlighting concerted efforts by political entities to manipulate and control judicial processes. In her second report to the Human Rights Council, Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, outlined various tactics employed by governments to undermine judicial autonomy, including attacks on legal professionals through personal vilification and legal persecution.

Satterthwaite's report presents a comprehensive taxonomy of government strategies aimed at exerting influence over judicial systems. These tactics range from restricting bar associations and manipulating administrative functions to outright court capture and the criminalization of prosecutors, judges, and lawyers. The report emphasizes the critical role played by these justice operators, alongside community justice workers, in upholding democracy and ensuring the rule of law amid the backdrop of significant global elections in 2024.

"Justice systems are fundamental to promoting and safeguarding participatory governance through the rule of law," stated the Special Rapporteur. "This principle demands that all individuals, including government officials, are held accountable under equitable and consistent legal frameworks."

Satterthwaite urged member states to take decisive action to rebuild public confidence in justice institutions and to defend justice professionals against threats and attacks. She underscored their indispensable role in maintaining democratic integrity and accountability within societies.

The report comes amidst mounting concerns globally about the erosion of judicial independence and the broader implications for democratic governance. Satterthwaite's call for robust measures to protect judicial autonomy and uphold the rule of law underscores the urgency of addressing these challenges on an international scale.

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024