J&K Police Unveils Compendium on New Criminal Justice Laws in Urdu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have released a detailed compendium of three new criminal justice laws in Urdu. Compiled by a committee led by SSP Mubassir Latifi, the initiative aims to provide comprehensive legal knowledge and includes translations of key legislative changes, as well as guidelines for various law enforcement procedures.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have introduced an essential compendium detailing three new criminal justice laws in Urdu. This initiative, spearheaded by a committee led by Senior Superintendent of Police Mubassir Latifi, aims to deliver comprehensive legal insights, with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo assessing readiness for their impending implementation.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo separately reviewed the preparedness to implement these upcoming laws in the Union territory, with the release taking place on Tuesday.

Police Director General R R Swain unveiled the 'Compendium on three new criminal laws - Teen Naye Foujdaari Qawaneen,' providing updated legal norms and guidelines for investigations, arrests, and prosecutions in clear Urdu language.

