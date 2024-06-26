Left Menu

India's New Criminal Laws: A Modern Leap Towards Justice

The new criminal laws in India, effective from July 1, aim to modernize and simplify the justice system. Highlights include electronic registration of complaints, zero FIR, mandated crime scene videography, and prioritized investigations for offences against women and children.

India's New Criminal Laws: A Modern Leap Towards Justice
In a monumental move, India's new criminal legislation—effective starting July 1—aims to overhaul the justice system, making it more accessible and efficient.

The legislation comprises the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, replacing the outdated British-era laws.

These reforms introduce key changes like online complaint registration, zero FIR, mandated videography of crime scenes, and a stronger focus on timely investigations for crimes against women and children. Experts believe these changes will enhance transparency and public trust in the legal process.

