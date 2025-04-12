Left Menu

Rift Among Kerala Allies Over SFIO Case and PM SHRI Scheme

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty criticizes CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam's comments about the SFIO investigation involving Kerala CM's daughter, Veena. Viswam questions the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme, highlighting rifts within LDF allies. Sivankutty defends the case as politically motivated and supports CM Vijayan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 14:52 IST
Kerala's political landscape saw tension on Saturday as General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam's recent comments. Viswam had questioned the SFIO's actions against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena, potentially indicating divides within the LDF alliance.

Viswam, during a press briefing, maintained that the legal proceedings against Veena's company were separate from LDF influence, sparking controversy over potential political motivations. He also expressed concerns about the PM SHRI scheme, suggesting it conflicts with LDF's stand on the National Education Policy.

Sivankutty dismissed Viswam's concerns, defending the CM and the education initiative as beneficial, emphasizing that funds from the central PM SHRI scheme would support the state's education system without compromising LDF's education policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

