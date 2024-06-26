PM Modi Welcomes Om Birla as Speaker of Lok Sabha for Second Term

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha following the re-election of Shri Om Birla as the Speaker of the House. The Prime Minister warmly welcomed Shri Birla, congratulating him on taking over the role for a second consecutive term.

Noting the significance of Shri Birla’s re-election during the Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister expressed optimism that Birla’s experience and rapport with the members will guide the House effectively during these important times. PM Modi highlighted the Speaker’s polite and humble demeanor, along with his winning smile, which aids in conducting the House smoothly.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in Shri Birla's ability to achieve new successes, recalling that Shri Balram Jhakar was the first Speaker to hold the position again after five successive years. Now, Shri Om Birla has taken on the responsibility to lead the 18th Lok Sabha after successfully completing the 17th Lok Sabha. Modi pointed out a 20-year trend where previous Speakers either did not contest elections or did not win after their appointment, but Shri Om Birla has made history by returning as Speaker after emerging victorious once again.

PM Modi praised Shri Birla’s work as a Parliamentarian, mentioning his remarkable campaign of Healthy Mother and Healthy Child in his constituency, Kota. He also lauded Birla's efforts in promoting health services and sports in rural areas.

Recalling Shri Birla’s leadership during the 17th Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister called it a golden period in Parliamentary history, noting transformative decisions made under Birla’s speakership. Modi listed landmark Acts passed, including the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Jammu Kashmir Reorganization, Bhartiya Nyay Samhita, and the Personal Data Protection Bill, among others.

The Prime Minister remarked on the significance of milestones in democracy, expressing confidence that the achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha will be cherished. He assured that the new Parliament building will pave the way for the future under Shri Birla’s guidance. Modi praised the paperless workflow and systematic briefing process initiated by the Speaker to enhance discussions.

PM Modi also highlighted the success of the P-20 Conference of Presiding Officers of legislative bodies of G-20 nations, attended by a record number of countries.

Emphasizing that the Parliament House is the center of aspiration for 140 crore citizens, Modi mentioned the record productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha at 97 percent. He praised Shri Birla's personal touch and concern for Members of the House during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that productivity reached 170 percent during this period.

The Prime Minister concluded by expressing immense confidence in the 18th Lok Sabha’s potential to serve the people and realize their dreams. He conveyed his best wishes to Shri Om Birla, entrusting him with the pivotal responsibility to lead the nation to new heights of success.