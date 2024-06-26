Love Knows No Bounds: Same-Sex Couples Marry Online from Hong Kong

Ten same-sex couples were married in the United States via the internet from their homes in Hong Kong on Tuesday, commemorating Pride Month with a historic twist. Hong Kong, which does not formally recognize such unions, offers legal protections for these couples, underscoring the region's complex stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

Family members gathered in Hong Kong's Kowloon district to witness the ceremonies, officiated by a registered official from Utah, where digital applications for weddings have surged post-COVID-19. Attendees celebrated by exchanging rings and toasting the newlyweds. "We hope one day everyone will accept that love is love, regardless of gender," said Lucas Peng, a 66-year-old newlywed.

The event was a statement on the broader struggle for LGBTQ+ rights in Hong Kong. Though Taiwan is the nearest place recognizing same-sex marriages, Hong Kong's top court recently ruled that the government must create a framework to recognize same-sex partnerships. This decision sparks hope against the backdrop of Beijing's influence, often criticized for eroding democratic rights in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)