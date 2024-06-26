Fake Currency Racket Busted at Local Stadium

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities arrested two individuals, including a coach from a local stadium, with over Rs 77,500 in counterfeit currency on Wednesday. The arrests followed after a tip-off, leading to the seizure by Additional SP (City) Satyanarain Prajapati's team.

During an intensive interrogation, the suspects, identified as Fulendra and Saddam, disclosed the involvement of two other individuals in the counterfeit currency operation, expanding the scope of the investigation.

The hunt is actively ongoing for the additional suspects, according to statements from the SP, reinforcing efforts to dismantle this criminal network.

