Fake Currency Racket Busted at Local Stadium

Two individuals, including a coach, were arrested with over Rs 77,500 in counterfeit currency. The arrests came after a tip-off, leading to the seizure by the police. Interrogations revealed more involved suspects, prompting an ongoing hunt.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:10 IST
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities arrested two individuals, including a coach from a local stadium, with over Rs 77,500 in counterfeit currency on Wednesday. The arrests followed after a tip-off, leading to the seizure by Additional SP (City) Satyanarain Prajapati's team.

During an intensive interrogation, the suspects, identified as Fulendra and Saddam, disclosed the involvement of two other individuals in the counterfeit currency operation, expanding the scope of the investigation.

The hunt is actively ongoing for the additional suspects, according to statements from the SP, reinforcing efforts to dismantle this criminal network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

