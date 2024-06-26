Three Years on the Run: Bihar Murder Suspect Nabbed in Delhi

A 32-year-old man, Mohammad Aftab, wanted in connection with a 2021 murder in Bihar, has been apprehended, police confirmed on Wednesday. Aftab had managed to elude capture and had been hiding in Delhi during this time.

The arrest was made by a team led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia. Aftab was captured in the Moti Bagh area of South Delhi, thanks to a tip-off received by the police.

According to Additional Commissioner Bhatia, Aftab was spotted on a motorcycle around 7:30 am on June 1 and was subsequently overpowered by the police team. He is a key suspect in a murder case that occurred in 2021 in Darbhanga's Wajidpur area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)