Left Menu

Three Years on the Run: Bihar Murder Suspect Nabbed in Delhi

A 32-year-old man, Mohammad Aftab, wanted for a 2021 murder in Bihar, has been arrested in Delhi. After evading capture for three years, Aftab was apprehended in the Moti Bagh area following a tip-off. Additional Commissioner Sanjay Bhatia confirmed the arrest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:19 IST
Three Years on the Run: Bihar Murder Suspect Nabbed in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man, Mohammad Aftab, wanted in connection with a 2021 murder in Bihar, has been apprehended, police confirmed on Wednesday. Aftab had managed to elude capture and had been hiding in Delhi during this time.

The arrest was made by a team led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia. Aftab was captured in the Moti Bagh area of South Delhi, thanks to a tip-off received by the police.

According to Additional Commissioner Bhatia, Aftab was spotted on a motorcycle around 7:30 am on June 1 and was subsequently overpowered by the police team. He is a key suspect in a murder case that occurred in 2021 in Darbhanga's Wajidpur area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024