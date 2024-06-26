Left Menu

Delhi Court Sends Kejriwal to CBI Custody Over Alleged Excise Scam

A Delhi court remands Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody for three days in connection to an alleged excise scam. The CBI aims to quiz him further regarding a potential broader conspiracy. Kejriwal, previously detained in a money-laundering case, claims innocence and accuses the agency of sensationalism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:45 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a Delhi court ordered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be remanded to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for three days. The directive came following his arrest concerning an alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat approved the CBI's application for custodial interrogation, asserting Kejriwal's need to be questioned to uncover a broader conspiracy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was transferred from Tihar jail, where he was already detained on charges of money laundering related to the excise case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal, facing both CBI and ED probes, has denied any wrongdoing, asserting his innocence and accusing the agency of trying to defame him and his party in the media. The CBI maintains that his interrogation is essential to reveal his connections and actions during the excise policy formulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

