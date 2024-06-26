Arrested TTP Leader Reveals Terror Nexus in Balochistan

A top commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has made startling revelations about the group's collaboration with separatist groups in Balochistan to disrupt the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Langrove.

Addressing a press conference, Langrove disclosed that Nasrullah, also known as Maulvi Mansoor, was apprehended by security forces while planning attacks in Balochistan. Significant information about TTP's terror activities emerged from Mansoor, who heads the TTP's defence shoora.

The arrest coincides with the federal cabinet's approval of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a revamped counter-terrorism initiative under the National Action Plan. Mansoor's video confession also exposed collusion between the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), including kidnapping for ransom and transporting victims to Afghanistan.

