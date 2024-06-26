Left Menu

Arrested TTP Leader Reveals Terror Nexus in Balochistan

A senior commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan disclosed collaboration with separatist groups in Balochistan to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. Arrested recently, Maulvi Mansoor admitted kidnapping activities and terror plots. The federal cabinet has approved a new counter-terrorism operation in response to increasing violence in Pakistan.

Updated: 26-06-2024 20:19 IST
A top commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has made startling revelations about the group's collaboration with separatist groups in Balochistan to disrupt the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Langrove.

Addressing a press conference, Langrove disclosed that Nasrullah, also known as Maulvi Mansoor, was apprehended by security forces while planning attacks in Balochistan. Significant information about TTP's terror activities emerged from Mansoor, who heads the TTP's defence shoora.

The arrest coincides with the federal cabinet's approval of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a revamped counter-terrorism initiative under the National Action Plan. Mansoor's video confession also exposed collusion between the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), including kidnapping for ransom and transporting victims to Afghanistan.

