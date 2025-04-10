Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Gwalior: Two Firefighters Injured in Cylinder Blast

A fire broke out in a four-storey building in Gwalior, injuring two firefighters following a gas cylinder explosion. The blaze started in a ground floor thread-manufacturing factory, leading to the evacuation of seven flats. Fire services struggled due to the building's location in a narrow alley.

Updated: 10-04-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant fire erupted in a four-storey building in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, during the early hours on Thursday, resulting in injuries to two firefighters. The incident, marked by a subsequent gas cylinder explosion, occurred in a densely populated area, making access challenging for the emergency services.

The fire reportedly began in a thread-manufacturing facility located on the building's ground floor. Superintendent of Police Manish Yadav detailed that fire tenders from the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, along with assistance from the Air Force Station in Maharajpura, were deployed to manage the situation. By around 6 am, the blaze was largely under control.

Despite efforts to remove LPG cylinders from the building, a cylinder exploded, injuring two firefighters, Parshottam and Yogesh, who were subsequently hospitalized. An investigation is underway to determine the fire's cause and verify the legal operation of the factory within a residential zone.

Latest News

