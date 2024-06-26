Delhi Smugglers Busted in Indore with Cache of Illegal Firearms

In a significant bust, four men from Delhi were apprehended in Indore on Wednesday for their involvement in inter-state firearm smuggling. Law enforcement officials seized five country-made pistols and two cartridges during the operation, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Dandotia.

The suspects were identified as Sabir, Naveen alias Tarun Singh, Vikas alias Vikku, and Sanjeev Kumar alias Sachin Sharma. They had traveled to Indore to procure the illegal weapons from manufacturers in the Khargone district, Dandotia revealed.

Authorities disclosed that the smuggling ring bought the pistols for Rs 15,000 each and resold them for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. The arrested individuals have pending cases related to robbery and attempt to murder, and a fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered against them. Investigations are ongoing.

