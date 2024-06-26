Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Teen Lives in Maharashtra

Three teenagers, two girls and a boy, aged 14 to 17, drowned in the Painganga River in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at Savleshwar village. Despite rescue attempts, the three lost their lives, while another boy received treatment for serious injuries.

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:16 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Teen Lives in Maharashtra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three teenagers—two girls and a boy—lost their lives in a drowning incident in the Painganga River in Yavatmal district, eastern Maharashtra, on Wednesday, police confirmed.

The unfortunate incident transpired in the village of Savleshwar in Umarkhed tehsil. Kaveri Muneshwar, aged 15, and Avantika Patil, aged 14, initially went to the riverbank to wash clothes but decided to go for a swim, during which they began to struggle in the water.

Two boys nearby tried to rescue them, but their efforts were in vain as 17-year-old Chetan Kalpande also drowned along with the girls. The second boy managed to swim to safety but is in serious condition and currently receiving medical treatment in Nanded. According to the police, the bodies of the deceased will be returned to their families following the required autopsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024