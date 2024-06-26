Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Three Teen Lives in Maharashtra

In a tragic turn of events, three teenagers—two girls and a boy—lost their lives in a drowning incident in the Painganga River in Yavatmal district, eastern Maharashtra, on Wednesday, police confirmed.

The unfortunate incident transpired in the village of Savleshwar in Umarkhed tehsil. Kaveri Muneshwar, aged 15, and Avantika Patil, aged 14, initially went to the riverbank to wash clothes but decided to go for a swim, during which they began to struggle in the water.

Two boys nearby tried to rescue them, but their efforts were in vain as 17-year-old Chetan Kalpande also drowned along with the girls. The second boy managed to swim to safety but is in serious condition and currently receiving medical treatment in Nanded. According to the police, the bodies of the deceased will be returned to their families following the required autopsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)