Left Menu

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Rescues Child Laborers in Hotel Raid

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit conducted a raid on two hotels near the Central Bus Stand, rescuing two child laborers and filing cases against the hotel owners. The rescued children, aged 14 and 15, were taken to a children's home by the Child Welfare Committee.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:47 IST
Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Rescues Child Laborers in Hotel Raid
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action against child labor, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit rescued two minors working as laborers in a coordinated raid on two hotels near the Central Bus Stand here on Wednesday.

Upon receiving credible intelligence, officials discovered two youngsters, aged 14 and 15, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, employed in these establishments. The minors were subsequently produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

The Committee took prompt action, ensuring the children were sent to a secure children's home, while authorities registered cases against the hotel proprietors, marking a significant victory in the fight against child labor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024