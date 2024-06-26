Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Rescues Child Laborers in Hotel Raid

In a decisive action against child labor, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit rescued two minors working as laborers in a coordinated raid on two hotels near the Central Bus Stand here on Wednesday.

Upon receiving credible intelligence, officials discovered two youngsters, aged 14 and 15, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, employed in these establishments. The minors were subsequently produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

The Committee took prompt action, ensuring the children were sent to a secure children's home, while authorities registered cases against the hotel proprietors, marking a significant victory in the fight against child labor.

