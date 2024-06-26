Left Menu

Behind Closed Doors: The Trials of Gershkovich and Whelan

The United States continues its private efforts to secure the release of detained Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan from Russia. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed U.S. consular officers attended Gershkovich's hearing, although they were barred from the trial. Gershkovich faces espionage charges and a possible 20-year sentence.

The United States will continue to work privately to secure the release from Russia of detained Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Miller told reporters that U.S. consular officers were at Gershkovich's hearing, but were unable to attend the trial itself.

Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors on Wednesday in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where he faces charges of espionage and a likely sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

