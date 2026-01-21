Left Menu

The Trial and Consequences of Abe's Assassination

A Japanese court sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami to life for assassinating ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, highlighting ties between Japan's governing party and a controversial church. Yamagami cited hatred towards the church as motivation. The case stirred national security reforms and legal actions against the church.

A Japanese court sentenced Tetsuya Yamagami to life in prison for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a case that has unearthed longstanding ties between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a controversial South Korean church.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving postwar leader, was famously linked to right-wing groups, including the Unification Church. His assassination has led to increased security measures for public figures and legal proceedings to dissolve the church's tax-exempt status in Japan.

Yamagami expressed regret in court, admitting his actions were driven by animosity towards the church's influence. His case brought attention to the children of church adherents and sparked discussions on regulations against exploitative donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

