Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Pivotal Appeal Trial
Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, is undergoing an appeal trial after being convicted of misusing EU funds, which led to a five-year ban from public office. Denying any wrongdoing and partially blaming her father, Le Pen seeks to overturn her ban before the 2027 election.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen adopted a more subdued tone in court, answering judges' questions in Paris during her appeal trial. She is seeking to overturn a ban imposed last year for misusing EU funds, which currently prevents her from running for public office.
Le Pen was found guilty of misappropriating over 4 million euros earmarked for European Parliament work to pay party staff. Despite sticking to legal arguments this time, she denied any systematic misuse of funds within her party, shifting partial blame to her late father, Jean-Marie Le Pen.
With the trial expected to conclude in February, a ruling is anticipated before summer. If Le Pen's appeal is successful, she could reenter the presidential race for 2027. Otherwise, RN party president Jordan Bardella may represent the party in her place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
