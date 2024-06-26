US and UN Collaborate on Gaza Humanitarian Aid Security
The United States, in collaboration with United Nations agencies and the Israeli government, is addressing security challenges to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza. The State Department emphasizes ongoing efforts to resolve safety concerns for UN personnel.
The United States has been involved in discussions with United Nations agencies and the Israeli government in the past few days to try and work through security challenges the UN is facing to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza, the State Department said on Wednesday.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters Washington is continuing to push to resolve their "legitimate concerns about the safety and security of their personnel."
