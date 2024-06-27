Kenyan President Faces Unprecedented Backlash Over Controversial Tax Hike

Kenyan President William Ruto, who gained power through his appeal to the common people and branding himself as a 'hustler,' is now facing unprecedented backlash over a proposed tax hike. The controversy ignited fatal chaos in Nairobi, leading to a dramatic storming of parliament by protesters.

On Tuesday, demonstrators opposed to the proposed tax law set parts of the parliament building ablaze, resulting in significant violence and loss of life. Medical reports indicate that police opened fire, and the deployment of the military escalated the unrest. Despite the opposition, Ruto labeled the protesters as 'treasonous' before conceding to the widespread dissatisfaction on Wednesday by halting the bill.

The finance bill intended to raise taxes on essential items like fuel, internet data, and diapers to curb the national budget deficit has fueled public anger. Organized by a youth-led movement, the protests underscore a shift in Kenyan politics, posing the most serious threat to the government in decades.

