Left Menu

Kenyan President Faces Unprecedented Backlash Over Controversial Tax Hike

Kenyan President William Ruto, once a popular 'hustler,' faces massive protests and deadly unrest over a proposed tax hike. The youth-led movement has stormed parliament and forced Ruto to back down, highlighting widespread dissatisfaction and marking the most serious political crisis in Kenya in decades.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:51 IST
Kenyan President Faces Unprecedented Backlash Over Controversial Tax Hike
Kenyan President
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Kenyan President William Ruto, who gained power through his appeal to the common people and branding himself as a 'hustler,' is now facing unprecedented backlash over a proposed tax hike. The controversy ignited fatal chaos in Nairobi, leading to a dramatic storming of parliament by protesters.

On Tuesday, demonstrators opposed to the proposed tax law set parts of the parliament building ablaze, resulting in significant violence and loss of life. Medical reports indicate that police opened fire, and the deployment of the military escalated the unrest. Despite the opposition, Ruto labeled the protesters as 'treasonous' before conceding to the widespread dissatisfaction on Wednesday by halting the bill.

The finance bill intended to raise taxes on essential items like fuel, internet data, and diapers to curb the national budget deficit has fueled public anger. Organized by a youth-led movement, the protests underscore a shift in Kenyan politics, posing the most serious threat to the government in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024