Woman Booked for Poll Code Violation in Thane

A woman in Maharashtra's Thane district was booked for allegedly violating poll code by taking a selfie with her ballot paper and posting it on social media. The incident occurred during the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, and she has been charged under the Representation of the People Act. Investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:04 IST
Woman Booked for Poll Code Violation in Thane
A woman in Maharashtra's Thane district faced legal trouble for allegedly breaching the poll code during the recent Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. According to authorities, she took a selfie with her ballot paper and shared the image on social media.

The Ambernath police station received a complaint from a poll officer, leading to her being booked under the Representation of the People Act. Although the woman has not yet been arrested, an investigation is currently underway.

The voting, which took place on Wednesday, was part of the biennial elections for four seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, covering the regions of Mumbai, Konkan, and Nashik. Approximately 4.29 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballots in these crucial elections.

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

